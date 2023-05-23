Peddler’s Rs 1.17 cr assets seized

Nurpur, May 22
The Nurpur police have seized a drug peddler’s movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.17 crore.
Jonny, alias Jonna, of Chhanni village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Damtal police, was apprehended with 6.27-gram heroin in December 2019. Initially, the Damtal police had assessed his assets to be worth Rs 1.03 crore, which was confirmed by the Quasi-Judicial Competent Authority, New Delhi, in February this year.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said during the follow-up investigations, the police had seized his more assets, including 243-gram gold jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash, with a total value of Rs 13.88 lakh in April this year.
“The police procured confirmation from the competent authority for the second order to seize his property on Saturday,” he added.
