PM SHRI: 13 Kullu govt schools to get Rs 1.88 crore each over 5 years

Kullu, April 16

All 13 schools of the district included in the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme will get a total budget of Rs 1.88 crore for a period of five years from the Centre. Dr Amit Mehta, the vice-principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), and nodal officer of PM SHRI Yojana said: “Five primary and eight senior secondary schools of the district are part of the scheme. A plan has been prepared for the first instalment of the budget and the file has been sent for approval.”

He added: “All formalities under the scheme have been completed and the file has been sent to the Directorate of Education, Shimla, for approval of the budget, from where the files of all the districts of the state will be sent to Delhi for approval of the Centre.”

A total of 180 schools from the state have been selected in the list of 14,500 schools across the country for the scheme. Mehta said: “All kinds of state-of-the-art facilities, along with smart education, will be provided to students at these schools. Digital library, tinkering laboratory, robo laboratory, herbal garden, green house, kitchen house, smart classrooms, open air gym, solar panels, etc., will be set up at these institutes.”

Government primary schools of Kullu, Mohal, Banjar, Manali and Mangalore and senior secondary schools of Haripur, Bhutti, Banjar, Sainj, Shainshar, Anni, Nirmand and senior secondary girls school of Sultanpur (Kullu) of the district have been included in the Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India scheme.

These schools will be associated with the New Education Policy and equipped with modern technology. Dr Amit appealed to all the people of these areas to enrol their children at these schools so that they could get the benefits of the scheme.

