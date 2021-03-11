JP Nadda’s roadshow: Police block highway in Dharamsala, commuters harassed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 22

People were inconvenienced due to BJP national president JP Nadda’s roadshow organised from Gaggal to Nagrota Bagwan here today. Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur moved in an open jeep with hundreds of BJP workers following them on motorcycles and cars. The BJP workers greeted Nadda by showering flowers over him.

The roadshow began around 11.30 am after Nadda arrived at the Gaggal airport from Delhi. The police had blocked the national highway stretch from Nagrota Bagwan to 53 Miles, a distance of about 10 km, since 8 am. Traffic was diverted through rural roads, causing a lot of problems to commuters and employees going to their workplaces in the morning.

Naresh, who worked at a shop in Nagorta Bagwan, said that he had to walk about 2 km to reach the market, as the police did not allow auto-rickshaws to operate after 8 am. Patients going to Tanda medical college also faced problems.

Shopkeepers at Nagrota Bagwan market were not happy with the restrictions imposed by the police on people coming to the market. Parvesh Chopra, a shopkeeper, said their business was affected as the police had blocked the highway. Nadda’s rally in Kangra district was organised a day ahead of the AAP’s rally here tomorrow to be addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

