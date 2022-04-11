Projects launched in Sujanpur, Bhoranj

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 10

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur laid foundation stone and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 40 crore in Sujanpur and Bhoranj Assembly constituencies in the district today. He also performed ‘bhumi poojan’ for the Kot-Chauri-Sujanpur road to be improved at a cost of about Rs 35 crore and inaugurated Krishna Dham, built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh at Tihra.

While extending Ram Navami wishes to people during a public meeting at Tihra, Anurag said new dimensions of development had been added to the Sujanpur Assembly constituency. He said the development was due to the vision and policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state. He said as the Opposition had no issue, it was making lame excuses to mislead people. He said due to the effective participation of gram panchayats of the constituency, many panchayats had turned into models for other Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state. The Union Minister said the performance and development should be taken to masses to motivate other panchayats and garner support in favour of the BJP.

Anurag said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had emerged as a role model in the world. He said the PM had displayed strong and visionary leadership by providing free ration to about 80 crore people during the Covid crisis for two and a half years. He said India had administered over 180 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine and safely brought back thousands of Indian students from Ukraine during war time.

He added that AAP had no space in Himachal Pradesh. He said AAP was also facing defection in the state as it had ignored its people earlier. During the visit of Kejriwal to Mandi earlier this week, AAP humiliated its workers too, he added.

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said the MGNREGA expenditure had tripled in four years in the state.