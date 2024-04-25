Pupils encourage Rampur residents to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Rampur, April 24
Local educational institutions, mahila mandals and youth mandals were organised to increase voter
percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Rampur Assembly constituency under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in accordance with the instructions of Assistant Returning Officer and Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar.
Voters were motivated to vote compulsorily in the Lok Sabha elections using various activities.
Under the programme, students of GSSS, Deothi, made residents aware about voting through poster making, slogan writing and speech competitions. The pupils also provided information about the importance of voting.
In the painting competition, Sakshi stood first, while Shruti stood second and Karish third.
In the slogan writing competition, Sanjana took the first spot, while Sharmila stood second and Tanya third.
In the speech contest, Harshit stood first, Angel second and Sweta third. Officials of the SVEEP team felicitated the students who secured first, second and third positions with mementos.
