Rain losses in Himachal mount to Rs 2,003 crore

Shimla, September 15
Himachal suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,003 crores during the ongoing monsoon season. As many as 348 persons have lost their lives, 656 persons sustained injuries and nine persons are still missing in the rain-related incidents. Twentyfive roads, 13 in Kangra, seven in Kullu, four in Chamba and one in Solan, are closed for vehicular traffic.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed some parts of the state during the day today. Nahan with 75 mm of rain was wettest in the state followed by Jatton Barrage (68 mm), Chaupal (35 mm), Aghar (31 mm), Rajgarh (28 mm), Pachhad (27 mm), Solan (27 mm), Shillaro (22 mm), Sarahan (20 mm), Sangla and Renuka (19 mm each), Khadrala (18 mm), Nadaun (15 mm), Rohru (14 mm), Kalpa and Berthin (12 mm) and Poanta Sahib and Shimla (10 mm each).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine