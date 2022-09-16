Rain losses in Himachal mount to Rs 2,003 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Himachal suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,003 crores during the ongoing monsoon season. As many as 348 persons have lost their lives, 656 persons sustained injuries and nine persons are still missing in the rain-related incidents. Twentyfive roads, 13 in Kangra, seven in Kullu, four in Chamba and one in Solan, are closed for vehicular traffic.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed some parts of the state during the day today. Nahan with 75 mm of rain was wettest in the state followed by Jatton Barrage (68 mm), Chaupal (35 mm), Aghar (31 mm), Rajgarh (28 mm), Pachhad (27 mm), Solan (27 mm), Shillaro (22 mm), Sarahan (20 mm), Sangla and Renuka (19 mm each), Khadrala (18 mm), Nadaun (15 mm), Rohru (14 mm), Kalpa and Berthin (12 mm) and Poanta Sahib and Shimla (10 mm each).

#chamba #Kangra #Kullu #monsoon #Shimla #solan