Rakesh Pathania, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu spar over road project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania today threatened to bring a privilege against Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for levelling baseless allegations.

It was while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to Governor’s Address that Sukhu said that files pertaining to forest clearance for the Mandi-Pathankot road widening project were pending in the office of the minister for months. He alleged that files were being deliberately not being cleared.

Pathania, who at that point of time was not present in the Assembly, later sought time to reply to Sukhu’s insinuation. “If you have made allegations against me, kindly provide evidence. I will move a privilege against you for making baseless allegations with the permission of the Speaker for misleading the house,” said an infuriated Pathania.

Sukhu dared the minister to not just move privilege against him but file a case in court of law against him.—