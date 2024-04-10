Restoration work underway on Gramphu-Kaza highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 9

As weather conditions have improved in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, the Border Roads Organisation is geared up to remove snow on the Gramphu-Kaza highway. The highway connects Lahaul and Spiti valleys. This highway crosses through high mountain Kunzum Pass, situated at the height of 14,931 ft.

Due to heavy snowfall during winter at Kunzum Pass, this highway is blocked and traffic remains suspended between Lahaul and Spiti for months every year.

The BRO has started snow-clearing operation from the Spiti side towards Gramphu beyond Losar, while from the Lahaul side, the BRO has yet to begin work beyond Gramphu. The BRO will start working on this side of the highway in a day or two. The BRO has set a target to restore this highway to traffic by the last week of this month.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar said the restoration work of the Gramphu-Kaza highway via Kunzum Pass was being expedited. The teams of 94 RCC and 108 RCC of the BRO were engaged in removing snow from the road in adverse conditions engaging heavy machinery.

