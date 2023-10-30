Rs 185 crore for rural infra push in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, October 29

In order to restore rural infrastructure damaged during the monsoon disaster, Rs 185 crore has been sanctioned under the MGNREGA in all 15 development blocks in Kangra district. After the disaster that has caused widespread damages in the rural areas of the district, the state government had directed to undertake repair and restoration work of the damaged rural infrastructure through the MGNREGA funds.

As per information, the Kangra district administration had submitted a list of 13,350 works in the disaster-affected rural areas across the district to the state government. In lower Kangra district, comprising Nurpur, Indora, Jawali and Fatehpur subdivisions, Rs 57.71crore has been earmarked for rural infrastructure restoration.

#Kangra #MGNREGA #Monsoon #Nurpur