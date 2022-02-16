Shimla development plan will 'end people's woes': Union minister Suresh Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

Draft of the Shimla development plan launched recently will end the woes of people besides facilitating developmental works in the town in a planned way, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj who met the party workers at the BJP state headquarters here today.

The minister said that he would sit in the party office regularly as scheduled by the party. The party will roll out a schedule for all ministers in this regard as decided by the core committee earlier.

“I meet party workers often in the secretariat at my residence besides during programs in the town. Since the party has decided that ministers should sit in the party office, I have started the process. This is a good initiative,” he added.

Bhardwaj said the councilors of Shimla Municipal Corporation; local party workers met him regarding development works. Shimla and surrounding areas have seen development under AMRUT as well as Smart City Mission. Main roads have been widened, small parkings and parks have come up at several places across Shimla city,” he added.

Bhardwaj also urged workers to propagate government schemes.

