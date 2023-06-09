Shimla MC sanitation workers oppose biometric attendance

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Sanitation workers employed by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) have again raised concern over marking their attendance on biometric machines. The issue has become a bone of contention between the sanitation staff and the municipal corporation.

The workers said that marking their attendance on biometric machines would be a waste of time as they would first have to commute to the location where the machine would be installed to mark the attendance and then return to their respective wards to carry out the cleaning work. This will cause then inconvenience and affect the cleaning work in wards adversely, said a union leader.

Shimla MC officials said that they were in talks with a private tech-watch making company. After wearing the watch, the workers would be able to mark their attendance as MC would trace their location. But later the corporation had to drop the plan as the tech-watch was beyond the budget of the SMC.

The SMC even proposed the idea of introducing a mobile phone-based application to mark attendance but many sanitation workers said that they did not have smartphones and some of them said they did not know how to operate these. So that idea was dropped.

The corporation wants to keep an eye on the sanitation workers, especially when the matter of taking salary by some sanitation workers while not doing their work had been raised by ward councillors and Harish Janartha, Congress MLA from Shimla Urban, during the first house meeting of the SMC held recently. The SMC officials are now seeking suggestions from different quarters to address the matter.

An MC official said that there were shirkers in different wards who just wanted salaries but did not want to do their job. Therefore, the corporation had decided to act tough on such workers and their activity would be closely monitored now.