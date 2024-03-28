Sirmaur forms panel to monitor health services

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 27

Sirmaur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) LR Verma today announced the formation of the District Quality Assurance Committee to monitor the availability of high quality healthcare facilities for patients in all health institutions as per the directions of the Health Department.

Chairing a meeting of the newly constituted committee in Nahan, the ADM said the committee was entrusted with the task of monitoring the availability of quality healthcare services in hospitals and health institutions across the district.The quality of healthcare services provided in all health institutions run by the Health Department in the district was also reviewed at the meeting. According to the ADM, the primary objective of the panel was ensuring quality medical facilities for all citizens in both rural and urban areas. Additionally, the committee would inspect various healthcare facilities — such as OPDs, biomedical waste disposal, laboratories, wards etc.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Pathak said the formation of the District Quality Assurance Committee aimed to improve arrangements in district hospitals under the Quality Assurance Plan initiated by the Health Department.

The panel was made to ensure inspections of healthcare services provided to patients within the defined timeframe, he added

Hospitals were evaluated based on inspections, with scores allocated accordingly, he said, adding that the scoring system allowed health institutions to receive incentives in the form of funds and certificates. The inspections would focus on aspects like cleanliness, waste management, infection control, pest control, and infrastructure facilities.

Health Department officials and officials from other departments were present at the meeting.

