Himachal Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inaugurates public library at Chamba’s Sihunta

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 10

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today inaugurated a public library at Sihunta.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said the library, which would be run by the district administration, would help students, especially those preparing for competitive exams.

Assuring the provision of all necessary facilities in the library, Pathania said education played a crucial role in the development of society.

“Various educational institutions are being upgraded on priority in the Bhattiyat Vidhan Sabha constituency, and steps are being taken towards better infrastructure development,” he said.

The Speaker said during the current government’s one-year tenure, most vacant positions in various educational institutions had been filled in order to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience in pursuing their education.

Member of the Board of Directors of the State Forest Corporation, Chela Krishnachand; vice-president of the district Congress Committee, Manoj Mahajan; SDM Paras Aggarwal; Tehsildar Surendra Kumar and local Panchayat pradhan Anil Kumar were among those present on the occasion.

