State received Rs 864 cr, claims Anurag

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 21

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports today said that after the rain disaster, the Central Government gave Rs 862 crore in four instalments and Rs 2,700 crore for rural roads to the state.

He said that restrictions on MGNREGA were removed but still the state government says that the Central Government gave nothing to the state. He was here to attend a Meri Maati, Mera Desh function to pay tributes to freedom fighters.

Anurag, while addressing th gathering, said, “The government should not reduce the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University. If it cannot give anything to people, it has no right to snatch an available facility from public.” He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Kangra BJP MLAs.

#Mandi #MGNREGA