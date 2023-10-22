State received Rs 864 cr, claims Anurag

Mandi, October 21
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports today said that after the rain disaster, the Central Government gave Rs 862 crore in four instalments and Rs 2,700 crore for rural roads to the state.
He said that restrictions on MGNREGA were removed but still the state government says that the Central Government gave nothing to the state. He was here to attend a Meri Maati, Mera Desh function to pay tributes to freedom fighters.
Anurag, while addressing th gathering, said, “The government should not reduce the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University. If it cannot give anything to people, it has no right to snatch an available facility from public.” He was accompanied by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Kangra BJP MLAs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals