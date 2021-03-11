Teachers apprise Himachal Governor of pending issues

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

There is no representative of college teachers in the Executive Council of Himachal Pradesh University since 2008 and the university authorities have paid no heed to the repeated request of the teacher fraternity in this regard.

Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) submitted a representation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar regarding their long-pending issues yesterday and appraised him that the university authorities are not allowing them to supervise Ph.D students in some selective subjects.

The university has adopted two sets of rules for the same. HP University Executive Council has approved the eligible college teachers to guide Ph.D students in all social sciences and languages but the departments are not allocating students to college teachers, said General Secretary (HGCTA), Dr R L Sharma.

No meeting of College Development Council had been held for the last three years, he said adding that the association is always

in favour of student centric, progressive and pragmatic approach but the university authorities are overlooking the stakeholders’ opinion.

The HPU recently notified its unilateral decision of internal evaluation of the UG final year’s examination which is against the basic spirit of secrecy and quality education in the state.

The members of the association said that evaluation payment was pending for the last three years in some centers and there was need to evolve a more student-centric online system. There are some issues in the present ERP which should be rectified as per the requirements of the students and college.

The association also stressed on the need to reframe the syllabi of UG/ PG classes as per the requirement of NEP-2020 which requires uniform template of courses and basket of subject combinations.