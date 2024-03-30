Three-day kabaddi event for power sector staffers begins

Rampur, March 29
The 23rd Inter-Central Power Sector Undertakings Kabaddi Competition began today at the residential headquarters of 412 MW Rampur Hydroelectric Project at Duttnagar near here.
The competition is set to be held for three days under the aegis of Power Sports Board, Ministry of Power, Government of India. A total of eight public sector undertakings from the power sector are participating in the event. Rampur Hydroelectric Project Head Vikas Marwah said the purpose of organising such competitions by the Power Sports Board was to create mutual coordination and goodwill among the employees of public sector undertakings engaged in the power sector.
Surjit Singh Negi, a player, said he had come to the SJVN’s Rampur project to participate in the kabaddi competition. Such events were regularly scheduled in the power sector so that goodwill and brotherhood remained among employees, he added. Triveni Singh, another player, said, “We have also come to participate in the competition and the hosting being done by the SJVN is praiseworthy. Here, games are being organised in a clean environment and in a fraternal manner.”
