Chamba: Two killed as SUV rolls down gorge

Chamba, March 11
Two youths were killed and two injured when the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge on the Hadsar-Balmui link road in the tribal Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar and Ashwini Kumar, residents of Hadsar village, the police said.
The injured were taken to the Bharmour Civil hospital, from where one of them was referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College & Hospital, Chamba, where his condition was stated to be critical.
The police said the victims were returning home after attending a function at Hadsar.
Prima facie Rakesh Kumar, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the car on a sharp curve near Darati bridge near Hadsar, the police added.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said a case had been registered and investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
