Two killed in Chamba car accident

Chamba, March 15
Two people were killed in a car accident in Churah subdivision of Chamba district today. The car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Baira rivulet, a tributary of Ravi, near Khakhadi bridge on Sadruni-Himgiri road.
The deceased have been identified as Sahab Din (32), a resident of Kramund in Churah, and Madan Kumar (23), a resident of Hangoyi village.
As per the police, the accident occurred around 12 noon and Sahab Din was on his way to Sadruni for some work while Madan Kumar, who was visiting his relative, took lift in the car. Sahab Din lost control over the vehicle near Khakhadi bridge and the car fell into the rivulet.
A police team rushed to the spot from Nakrod police post. The police, with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies from the rivulet. A post-mortem was conducted at Tissa Government Hospital and the bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased.
