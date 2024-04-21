Voting rights of poll staff to be ensured

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 20

Chamba Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer (DEO) Mukesh Repaswal convened a meeting today, directing the authorities concerned to facilitate the voting process for employees on polling duty, through election duty certificate (EDC) and postal ballot facility.

Voting for four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh will be held during the last phase of polling on June 1. Repaswal directed nodal officers of different departments to prepare a detailed list of all employees deployed on election duty. He added that employees on election duty in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies would be provided the election duty certificates, while those deployed in other Lok Sabha constituencies would have the option to vote through postal ballot papers.

Special facilitation centres would be established during pre-election rehearsals for postal ballot voting. Additionally, separate special facilitation centres would be set up by the election officer for postal ballot voting. At the sub-divisional level, assistant nodal officers would also be appointed to ensure that all employees deployed on duty have access to voting facilities.

In attendance at the meeting were SP Abhishek Yadav, Additional DM Rahul Chauhan, DSP Jitendra Chaudhary, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Surjit Dhiman, Regional Manager State Road Transport Corporation Shugal Singh and Tehsildar Election Anup Dogra.

