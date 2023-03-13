'Water cess will not burden public'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

Water cess on hydro power projects will not lead to any financial burden on common people. Informing this here today, a spokesperson of the government said the water cess was aimed at increasing the state’s revenue for welfare schemes. “Water cess on hydropower projects has been imposed in Uttarakhand and J&K too,” he said.

He said 172 hydro power projects had been brought under the purview of water cess. “It will be collected keeping in view the size and other parameters of the project,” he said.

The spokesman said the HP Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023, would also be brought in the upcoming Assembly session.