Water shortage irks locals

residents of Aal village under Dhar panchayat of Jogindernagar subdivision in Mandi district are facing water shortage. The Jal Shakti Department is supplying water only for 30 minutes in a day. The department should find a solution to provide adequate water for domestic use. Ashok, mandi
Restart Pathankot-Bhohra bus service
The Pathankot Depot of the HRTC has discontinued bus service from Pathankot to Bhohra via Panchrukhi in Kangra district. This bus service had been there for about 45 years and the HRTC’s latest decision has left hundreds of commuters in lurch. The corporation should restart the bus service at the earliest. Satish, Panchrukhi
Sewer Leaking on pedestrian path
Foul smell emanating from the damaged sewer on the pedestrian path near the police line in Mandi town is causing a lot of inconvenience to the public, especially pedestrians walking towards the bus stand along the highway. The Jal Shakti Department should do the needful to stop seepage from the sewer. Mahesh, Mandi
