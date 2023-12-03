Women's football tourney begins in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 2

The North Zone Inter University Football (Women) Championship being organised under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, began at Vallabh Government College here yesterday. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar inaugurated the seven-day long competition while Education Minister Rohit Thakur would be chief guest at the closing ceremony on December 7 at the Paddal ground in Mandi.

In the first match of the competition, the team of Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, defeated the team of Lucknow University 3-0. Shekhar, while addressing the audience, said, “Sports has significant importance in our lives. It helps us to remain physically and mentally healthy.” He added that women were also actively participating in sports activities to stay physically and mentally fit.

He said that the state government had increased the grant of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 90 lakh to promote sports activities in the HPU. He added, “If you are not dedicated to your body and mind to be successful in any field, you will not be able to succeed.”

Hari Singh, Director of Physical Education and Youth Programmes, HPU, said, “It is the first time that the women’s football competition has been included in the sports itinerary of the HPU. In the first year itself, the HPU got the opportunity to host the North Zone Women’’s Football Competition.”

He said, “Thirty universities have agreed to take part in the competition. Till now, 12 teams have arrived. Four teams that will play directly in the quarter-finals will reach here in a day or two. There will be knock-out competitions for the first four days. After that, league matches will be played in the next three days.” Principal of Vallabh College Surina Sharma welcomed the chief guest and players.

#Football #Himachal Pradesh University #Mandi #Shimla