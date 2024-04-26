Nahan: Youth arrested with 110 gm chitta

Nahan, April 25

In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended a youth with a history of criminal activities and involvement in drug trafficking. The accused, who was previously evasive during police raids, was finally captured following a thorough investigation.

Reports indicate that the accused youth, who is already facing 10 criminal cases, comes from a troubled background, with his father reportedly battling addiction to heroin. The accused was known to keep his residence fortified, often locking the doors and employing a fierce guard dog, such as a pitbull, to scare away intruders. Additionally, CCTV cameras were strategically installed around the premises to monitor any police activity and facilitate the disposal of illegal substances before a potential raid.

Upon apprehension, a substantial quantity of chitta, a potent form of heroin, was seized from the accused.

Following the arrest, the accused has been remanded into police custody for seven days by the court, allowing further investigation into the case. In a startling revelation, Himachal police uncovered not only a significant drug consignment but also a chilling idolisation case of the world’s most infamous drug lord, Pablo Escobar. The 23-year-old accused, identified as Samrat Chauhan, also known as Vasu, was found in possession of drugs worth millions, alongside a portrait of the Colombian druglord, Pablo Escobar.

The discovery occurred late Monday evening in Valmiki Nagar, Nahan, where Sirmaur police seized 110 gram of chitta, a gold chain, and cash totaling around Rs 32,000 from the residence of the accused.

The Superintendent of Police Sirmaur, Raman Kumar Meena in a press conference, highlighted the need for young people to reject such criminal icons and pursue lawful means of success.The police have initiated investigations, suspecting substantial earnings from illicit activities. — OC

The portarit had several mobile numbers inscribed on its back, prompting a further investigation into potential criminal networks.

