3 men from Haryana die as harvester machine overturns in MP’s Jabalpur

Jabalpur, April 21

The death toll in a harvester machine overturning incident in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh reached four after an injured person died in hospital, a police official said on Sunday.

Three people were killed on the spot when a harvester machine overturned and fell into a 20-foot pit after hitting a culvert near Kundam town, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, DSP Akansha Upadhyay told PTI.

The fourth occupant died while undergoing treatment in Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, she said later.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhbir Singh (50), his son Ajay Singh (25), Pappu (25), all from Karnal in Haryana, and Khoob Singh (26) from MP's Khurai, the DSP said.

