6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai, October 6
Six people, including two minors, were killed and 40 injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, civic officials said.
The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, the official said.
Of them, doctors declared six, including two minors, and as many women dead. The others are being treated at both the facilities, a civic official said.
It took nearly four hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a civic official said.
More details are awaited.
