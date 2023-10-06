6 dead, 46 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, October 6

Six people, including two minors, were killed and 40 injured after a fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, civic officials said.

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, the official said.

Of them, doctors declared six, including two minors, and as many women dead. The others are being treated at both the facilities, a civic official said.

It took nearly four hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a civic official said.

More details are awaited.

