6 of top 10 all-India open category ranks secured by students of Narayana institutions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Among more than 14 lakh students who attempted JEE Main 2024, students of Narayana institutions demonstrated complete dominance in the all-India open category by clinching the 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th ranks. Narayana has the highest number of rankers (six) among the top 10 ranks. Extending their dominance further, Narayanites clinched 28 ranks in the top 100, and 171 ranks in the top 1,000 all-India open category ranks.

G Nilkrishna secured the Rank 1, H Vidith achieved Rank 5, M Anoop secured Rank 6, M Sai Teja secured Rank 7, Chintu Sateesh Kumar secured Rank 8, Aryan Prakash achieved Rank 10 in the all-India open category.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.