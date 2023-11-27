BR Ambedkar belongs to entire nation: CJI DY Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Noting that BR Ambedkar was not just a leader of the Dalit community, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said that he identified himself as a part of the nation’s mainstream and belonged to the entire nation.

“Dr Ambedkar belongs to everyone. He is not a leader of (just) untouchables… he represents the entire nation. His efforts to mobilise people for social justice ... Social justice is not a project of the marginalised alone,” the CJI said, adding there were profound reasons why he was being discussed and his statue has been unveiled at the Supreme Court premises.

Addressing a working session to commemorate 100 years of Ambedkar’s enrollment as an advocate, the CJI said, “He identified himself as part of mainstream and attempted to reform it. The statue represents the abiding sense of equality with liberty and fraternity.”

Highlighting his tireless efforts to mobilize people for social justice, the CJI said Ambedkar’s statue in the Supreme Court symbolised a steadfast commitment to equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Justice Chandrachud said there was a need to consider all factors contributing to a loss of a level playing field to ensure true equality. Citing the example of coaching centres for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), he said it was a disadvantage for students from marginalised and rural backgrounds who were not comfortable writing such exams in English.

On underrepresentation of women in judiciary, the CJI on Sunday said, “I always explain that we draw upon a pool of available talent unlike in the US where you can make a senator a judge. So we have to increase that pool. Now in the district judiciary, 60-80% of fresh recruits are women.”

He also underlined the significance of affirmative action, saying it provided a platform for individuals to perform on an equal footing.

