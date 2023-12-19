EVM integrity doubtful, say INDIA bloc parties

New Delhi, December 19
Close on the heels of Congress losses in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday passed a resolution saying there are many doubts on the integrity and functioning of the EVMs and demanded 100 % counting of VVPAT slips.
“INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity and functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts as well. Our suggestion is simple—Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate box after having verified his or her choice. Also 100% counting of VVPAT slips should be done. This will restore full confidence of people in free and fair elections,” a resolution adopted at the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc today said.
INDIA parties earlier submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission with questions on the design and working of EVMs.
Unfortunately, the EC has been reluctant to meet the INDIA delegation on the issue, the resolution added.
The Congress won Telangana in the recent poll cycle.
