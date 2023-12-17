‘I have not become old, have the power to…’, says Sharad Pawar

PTI

Pune, December 17

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he had not grown old and still had the power to “straighten some people out”.

Speaking at a bullock-cart race in Charkoli in Pune’s Haveli tehsil, he said, “I have a complaint against you. All of you in your speeches keep stressing I am 83 years old, I am 84 years old. What have you seen? I have not become old. I have the power to straighten some people out. Don’t you worry.”

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Soon after Ajit Pawar had said his uncle was old and must make way for the next generation to take over the reins of the party.

The race was organised to mark the former Union agriculture minister’s birthday, which was on December 12.

Sharad Pawar said the sport gives farmers satisfaction and confidence.

He said those in power have no affection for farmers and gave examples of decisions like export on ban on some produce, including onions.

Instead of helping farmers, the government creates hurdles, he alleged.

