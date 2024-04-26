Key Arunachal road washed away in rain

New Delhi, April 25
Heavy rain that triggered landslides in far eastern Arunachal Pradesh severely damaged the road link between Roing and Anini. It will take at least three days to restore it.
The 235-km road connects Roing with Anini, the headquarters of Dibang Valley district. Anini is situated in one of the valleys en route to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The Dibang river runs in the valley. Heavy rain over the past 24 hours washed away a sections of the road.
The incident occurred
on National Highway-313 between Hunli and Anini towns of the state. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the administration to restore the connectivity expeditiously.
