Kidnapped JCO of Indian Army rescued by security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district

PTI

Imphal, March 8

A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, who was kidnapped from his home in Manipur's Thoubal district by anti-social elements on Friday morning, was rescued by security forces in the evening, sources said.

The JCO, identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai, is currently at Waikhong police station (near Kakching) in Thoubal district. Police are investigating the incident, they added.

According to sources, a coordinated search operation was launched by all security agencies to rescue the JCO which ultimately led to his safe release at 6.30 pm.

Singh, who was currently on leave, was kidnapped around 9 am after some people barged into his home and bundled him in a vehicle and fled.

Though the cause of the kidnapping is not known, reports suggest that it was an extortion case as his family had received such threats in the past, officials said.

This was the fourth incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur wherein soldiers while on leave, on duty or their relatives have been targeted for nefarious interests by inimical elements.

#Indian Army #Manipur