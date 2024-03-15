Maha Govt now owns Air India building

New Delhi, March 14
The Maharashtra Government has become the owner of iconic Air India building with the Union Government approving transfer of the asset on Thursday.
The Maharashtra Government bought the Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai for Rs 1,601 crore.
“The Government of India has approved transfer of the Air India building, Mumbai, of AI Assets Holding Company Ltd (AIAHL) to the Maharashtra Government at consideration of Rs1,601 crore. The Maharashtra Government has agreed to waive dues of Rs 298.42 crore, which would have been otherwise payable by AIAHL to the state government for this transaction,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said in a post on X.
