Mamata Banerjee may give March 31 mega rally a miss

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee may skip the March 31 INDIA bloc joint rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

The rally announcement came amid the Opposition vs Centre faceoff over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

Instead of Delhi, Banerjee will visit Krishnanagar on March 31 to campaign for the party candidate Mahua Moitra fielded there. Moitra, sitting MP from Krishnanagar. Banerjee, who shares great personal rapport with Kejriwal, has decided to give the Delhi meet a miss and turn the heat against the BJP in her backyard where the saffron party has thrown her a strong challenge.

