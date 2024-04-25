Modi doing great job: JPMorgan CEO

New Delhi, April 24
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “doing an unbelievable job in India by pursuing reforms and taking 400 million people out of poverty through inclusive financial programmes”.
Speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York, he said, “They’ve (in India) got an unbelievable education system, unbelievable infrastructure, they’re lifting up that whole country, because this one man is just as tough. Nobody. I think you have to be tough to break that down, you know, and he’s breaking down some of the bureaucracy.”
Praising reforms undertaken by Modi, Dimon said: “They have put in this unbelievable trend that every citizen by hand or eyeball or by finger is recognised. They opened bank accounts for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through.”
