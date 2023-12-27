No plan to take in 1 lakh Indian workers: Taiwan

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 26

In what appears to be an about turn by Taipei, Taiwanese Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun has said there are no plans to bring one lakh migrant workers from India to Taiwan. The issue has become a big electoral issue in Taiwan which will go to the polls on January 13 next year.

The issue of inking a mobility pact with India has been stated by several high ranking Taiwanese diplomats. Along with the offer of a FTA, the proposed mobility pact is seen as an inducement to get India to support Taiwan in becoming at least an observer in world bodies relating to crime, health and money laundering.

However, when this news appeared in Taiwanese media last month, the social media as well as the local Chinese media launched a virulent attack on Indians, terming them “rapists and molesters”.

In a turnaround, Hsu said such claims (regarding bringing Indians) are “fake” and made by “ill-intentioned people” for electoral gains.

