Parliament security breach probe: Delhi Police to conduct psychoanalysis test on all accused

PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi Police will conduct a “psychoanalysis” test on all six people who were allegedly involved in Parliament security breach case, officials said on Thursday.

The test is done by a team of doctors and psychiatrists to know the mental condition of the accused, they said.

Six people, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, have been arrested and booked in UAPA by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the December 13 breach.

According to a police officer, the accused are highly “motivated and mind washed” and do not “cooperate” during the investigations. The accused have not even given the proper sequence of the whole act till, officials said.

“This test will help us ascertain their mental condition as they are regularly changing their statements,” said the officer.

The Special Cell has not ruled out the possibility of a kingpin who may have mobilised these youths to execute such a plan. The police have also scanned the financial transactions of all six.

Several teams of Special Cell have questioned the family members and friends of all six accused to know their activities, behaviour, and their contacts.

Police said the accused were part of multiple WhatsApp groups, including the now-deleted Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club,’ which was created by them before the security breach incident.

On Wednesday, the police questioned two more members who were associated with that page.

A psychoanalysis test was recently done on the main accused in the murder of Swiss woman Nina Berger in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.

The accused, Gurdeep Singh, admitted to have killed the woman but was not revealing how he came to kill her, the officer said.

Earlier, a psychoanalysis was done on the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

In the horrific killing, 20-year-old Sahil Khan stabbed the girl at least 22 times before smashing her head with a slab of stone.

On Thursday, police custody of Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol was extended for 15 more days.

Lalit will be produced on Friday and Mahesh on Saturday, when police may seek their further custody.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Parliament security breach