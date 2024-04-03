PM launches Uttarakhand, Rajasthan campaign with call to ‘wipe out Congress’

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the BJP campaign in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan with a call to “wipe out Congress from the national electoral landscape as a punishment for its anti-democracy stance”, a promise to “strike harder on corruption and take unprecedented decisions in his upcoming third term”.
- Rajasthan votes in phase 1 (April 19) and 2 (April 26)
- Uttarakhand votes in phase 1 on April 19
- BJP holds all 5 Uttarakhand seats since 2014
- BJP and allies winning all 25 LS seats in R’sthan since 2014
Speaking to a mammoth gathering in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and later Rajasthan’s Kotputli (in Jaipur), the PM hit out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for remarks that BJP’s re-election “would set the country on fire”.
“After staying out of power for just 10 years, the Congress has begun talking about igniting fire in India. Will you punish such people?” the PM asked the assembly, declaring that his fight against corruption would continue with renewed vigour upon his re-election.
In a broadside on the Congress, BJP’s principal rival in Uttarakhand, the PM said to the people, “Congress ko is Lok Sabha chunaav mein chun chun kar ke saaf kar dena chahiye, karenge naa? (Congress must be erased from the LS landscape; will you wipe it out?” You have to go out of your homes on voting day with the pledge to destroy the Congress party’s divisive intentions with your votes.”
Coming down heavily on the Opposition on the issue of corruption, Modi said the corrupt individuals not only threaten, but also abuse him.
“I say — eradicate corruption. They say — save the corrupt. But Modi is not afraid of their abuses and threats. Action will continue against every corrupt person. There will be a swift strike against corruption in the third term. And I will not let anyone steal the rights of the poor or the middle class. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Democracy #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan #Uttarakhand
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...