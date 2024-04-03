PM launches Uttarakhand, Rajasthan campaign with call to ‘wipe out Congress’

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the BJP campaign in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan with a call to “wipe out Congress from the national electoral landscape as a punishment for its anti-democracy stance”, a promise to “strike harder on corruption and take unprecedented decisions in his upcoming third term”.

Rajasthan votes in phase 1 (April 19) and 2 (April 26)

Uttarakhand votes in phase 1 on April 19

BJP holds all 5 Uttarakhand seats since 2014

BJP and allies winning all 25 LS seats in R’sthan since 2014

Speaking to a mammoth gathering in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur and later Rajasthan’s Kotputli (in Jaipur), the PM hit out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for remarks that BJP’s re-election “would set the country on fire”.

“After staying out of power for just 10 years, the Congress has begun talking about igniting fire in India. Will you punish such people?” the PM asked the assembly, declaring that his fight against corruption would continue with renewed vigour upon his re-election.

In a broadside on the Congress, BJP’s principal rival in Uttarakhand, the PM said to the people, “Congress ko is Lok Sabha chunaav mein chun chun kar ke saaf kar dena chahiye, karenge naa? (Congress must be erased from the LS landscape; will you wipe it out?” You have to go out of your homes on voting day with the pledge to destroy the Congress party’s divisive intentions with your votes.”

Coming down heavily on the Opposition on the issue of corruption, Modi said the corrupt individuals not only threaten, but also abuse him.

“I say — eradicate corruption. They say — save the corrupt. But Modi is not afraid of their abuses and threats. Action will continue against every corrupt person. There will be a swift strike against corruption in the third term. And I will not let anyone steal the rights of the poor or the middle class. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan #Uttarakhand