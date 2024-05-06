Shyam Lal Pal appointed Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh president

Lucknow, May 6
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.
May 6, 2024
“Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party’s state president,” the SP said in a post on X.
Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Uttam is busy in the polls.
SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhaury said Uttam had written a letter to the party national president Akhilesh Yadav to relieve him from the post.
“His request has been accepted. Pal has been made the new state president. Presently, Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party,” Chaudhury said.
Pal, who was the principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with Pal Mahasabha earlier and is a devoted party worker and under his leadership, the party will get a new energy to counter communal forces, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails
Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...
MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia
According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...
CISCE Class 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check
99.47% students pass Class 10 exams, 98.19% Class 12; girls ...
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court order rejecting bail
Senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentions Soren's petition before ...