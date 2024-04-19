 ‘Support reforms’: US official on Elon Musk’s remark on permanent UNSC seat for India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Support reforms’: US official on Elon Musk’s remark on permanent UNSC seat for India

‘Support reforms’: US official on Elon Musk’s remark on permanent UNSC seat for India

‘Support reforms’: US official on Elon Musk’s remark on permanent UNSC seat for India


PTI

Washington, April 18

The US supports much-needed reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world, a senior Biden administration official has said, amidst growing calls for inclusion of India as the permanent member of the powerful organ of the world body.

UN must be reflective of present world

We certainly support reforms to the UN institutions, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in. Vedant Patel, US State Department’s Principal deputy spokesperson

‘less representation from most populous nations’

Billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk recently said there was no meaning in having the UN without India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Earlier this year also, he said the current structure of the UN did not adequately represent the world’s most populous nations.

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel’s remarks came as he responded to a question about billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk’s assertion that there is no meaning in having the UN without India’s permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said President Joe Biden had spoken about this (the need for reforms) before in his remarks to the UN General Assembly. “We certainly support reforms to the UN institution, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in. I don’t have any specifics to offer on what those steps are, but we certainly recognise that there is a need for reform,” Patel said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Musk advocated for India’s inclusion in the UNSC.

Musk had said the current structure of the UN did not adequately represent the world’s most populous nations. “At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies,” he had said.

“The problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd,” Musk, 52, had said. Musk is expected to visit India later this month and is likely to announce the company’s investment plans in the country.

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member at the UN high table, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution. Last month, India presented a detailed model on behalf of the G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and itself for Security Council reform. The G4 model proposes that the Security Council’s membership increase from the current 15 to 25-26, by adding by adding six permanent and four or five non-permanent members.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

2
Punjab

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

3
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

4
India

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

5
Delhi

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

6
Punjab

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

7
India

‘Everything can’t be suspected,’ says Supreme Court; reserves verdict on 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT

8
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Chautala bahus up against each other as INLD fields Sunaina Chautala from Hisar

9
World

UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm

10
Himachal

Solan-Kandaghat section of Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed due to flyover construction work

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins in 21 states for 102 seats in Phase 1

Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1

Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Lok Sabha elections, 1st Phase: 8 Union ministers, 2 former CMs, 1 ex-governor in fray

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Iran fires air defence batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland

Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 15 acres for horizontal expansion

CBI books three Chandigarh cops, former SP in two cases

Chandigarh Congress in charge Rajeev Shukla meets former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal

Chandigarh polling booths to have unique features

Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Diabetic Kejri having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Apex court extends interim bail of bizman in excise case

65-day campaign of ‘Bullet Queen’ concludes in Delhi

If elected, BJP will ‘abolish’ polls, reservations: MP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana court awards death penalty to woman for burying alive toddler

Ludhiana woman gets death for burying alive neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Infighting in Patiala Congress far from over

Patiala students shine in Class 10 exams

Patiala: Three deaths in two months, stray dog population sparks concerns

Bicycle rally organised for regenerative agriculture

Exhibition held at PLW on Heritage Day