Supreme Court agrees to take up MLA Ansari’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up jailed MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea for permission to attend special prayers for his late father Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster-turned-politician who died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

“I have already granted the listing…yes, he is the son of Mukhtar Ansari,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said after advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the MLA’s petition for urgent listing.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed Abbas Ansari to attend his father’s “fatiha” ritual on April 10.

A five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30. The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

