Rs 1.2L defrauded amount recovered

Jammu, April 11

The cyber cell of Jammu police has solved four separate online cyber crime complaints. In one case, the complainant received a call from an unknown person, who asked him to download an app and defrauded an amount of Rs 23,700.

In another case, a complaint of financial fraud was lodged in which the phone of complainant was hacked by unknown fraudster and an amount of Rs 61,000 withdrawn from his account. Thereafter the fraudster switched off his phone.

Meanwhile, police also received a complaint regarding financial fraud where the complainant invested in an app, which later on was found to be a fake and he was defrauded of Rs 56,000.

Yet another complaint was received regarding financial fraud of Rs 20,000. The victim received a call from a woman posing herself as an army officer and purchased some items from the victim. Later, she sent a text message in which she claimed that she had wrongly paid extra amount and then defrauded Rs 20,000.

“During the investigation, the cyber cell acted swiftly and exhibited hectic efforts which ultimately led to put on hold an amount of Rs 1,20,200 out of 1,60,700 in these four separate online cyber crime complaints. Further investigation is underway,” an official informed.

