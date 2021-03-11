44 kg drugs seized in Poonch

- The Army and the police seized 44 kg of narcotics along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Started on May 25 after a tip-off about the consignment, the operation ended on Saturday.
- It is believed that the drugs were dumped there by Pakistan-based terror groups using drones. The drug money is used mostly to fuel terrorism in J&K. Drugs are often found along the LoC.
