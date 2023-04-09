 Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul’s career: Rijiju : The Tribune India

Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul’s career: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju being felicitated during the inauguration of an event in Jammu University on Saturday. pti



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he had failed politically, and claimed the Adani issue was being deliberately raked up to brighten his political career. He also accused the Congress of undermining the judiciary and said if it tried to “tear apart” the Constitution by attacking the judiciary, “we will not stay silent”. “I am not going to make any comment on it (Hindenburg-Adani issue) as the Supreme Court has already formed a committee and is looking into it,” Rijiju told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the University of Jammu here.

He said it is “deliberately” being made into an issue. “The country is run by the Constitution and the law of the land. One man has failed politically and they are trying to highlight controversies, make an issue out of these to brighten his career,” the senior BJP leader said.

Rijiju was here to launch the first edition of the Constitution of India in the Dogri language. “The Congress is in frustration and attacking the judiciary but the government will not stay silent,” Rijiju said when asked about a reported threat by a Congress leader to chop off the tongue of the judge in Surat who had convicted Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Gandhi’s conviction and two-year sentencing in the case over his Modi-surname remark led to his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha last month. “It is the habit of the Congress (to issue threats against the judiciary). Even before the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, its leaders attacked the judiciary and they will make further attacks because of their frustration,” the law minister alleged.

"We are followers of the Constitution and if they try to tear apart the Constitution, we will not stay silent. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rightly said that a person linked to dynastic politics is in danger and not democracy," he said.

While going from Jammu to Srinagar, Kiran Rijiju’s vehicle met with an accident in Ramban. The police described it as minor accident. The area is landslide prone where several mishaps have taken place in the past. The left side of the minister's car hit the right side of a truck. The police said the minister was driven to a safe destination. No injury was reported, but the minister could be seen shaking his hand apparently in pain.

‘Pendency concerning’

  • Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated in a tweet that the pendency of cases has been touching 5 crore, which is a concern.
  • “I have committed to J&K that its courts will have modern facilities. Rs 7,000-crore will make courts paperless,” he added. ani

Rijiju's car hits truck

While going from Jammu to Srinagar, Kiran Rijiju’s vehicle met with an accident in Ramban. The police described it as a minor accident, but the minister could be seen shaking his hand apparently in pain. He later left for Srinagar.

(With PTI inputs)

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

