BJP leader’s body found in Kathua

PTI

Jammu, August 23

A BJP leader’s body was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Kathua district on Tuesday. The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police. The body had blood marks. Sources said Raj had been missing for the past three days. SSP RC Kotwal said the SIT would be led by a sub-divisional police officer. A person named by the deceased’s family members would be questioned, he said, adding that post-mortem of the body had been conducted.

Demanding justice, the deceased's family alleged that he had been murdered. Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj's home, also demanded a thorough probe into his death.