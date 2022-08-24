BJP leader’s body found in Kathua

Jammu, August 23
A BJP leader’s body was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Kathua district on Tuesday. The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.
A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police. The body had blood marks. Sources said Raj had been missing for the past three days. SSP RC Kotwal said the SIT would be led by a sub-divisional police officer. A person named by the deceased’s family members would be questioned, he said, adding that post-mortem of the body had been conducted.
Demanding justice, the deceased's family alleged that he had been murdered. Many BJP leaders, who visited Raj's home, also demanded a thorough probe into his death.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV