Chargesheet filed against two LeT ultras

Jammu, January 16
The Rajouri police have filed a chargesheet against two terrorists, including an absconding one who is based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in a case related to an attack in 2021 that left a three-year-old dead.
The chargesheet was filed before the court of third Additional Sessions Judge against arrested accused, Altaf Hussain, a resident of Draj area in Rajouri, and Mohd Qasim, alias Suleiman, a resident of Angrala in Reasi. Mohd Qasim is in PoJK.
The accused had thrown a grenade in the house of one Romesh Singh in August 2021. The blast had killed three-year-old Veer Singh and injured several others. The deceased was son of a BJP leader, Jasbir Singh, who was also injured. Five more persons had sustained injuries. “The accused were LeT members. The investigation exposed the terror network in J&K and PoK,” a police spokesperson said.
