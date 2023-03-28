Check power thefts, work on reforms: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 27
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the summer season. The L-G suggested multi-pronged strategies to meet high electricity demand during the summer season and directed the authorities on integrating reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient.
Sinha issued directions for a dedicated enforcement wing for the detection of power thefts, wrong metering, taking up public complaints, unauthorised extensions in load and surprise checking.
“Smart meters must be saturated feeder-wise to protect consumer interests and quality standards. It will empower the consumers and help them conserve energy,” he said.
He also sought a report on steps taken to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) losses. He directed the department to fix the responsibility and draw up an action plan for reducing the losses within a specific time frame. The L-G emphasised on training and capacity-building of the PDD staff, online registration of new consumers, massive awareness drive, maintenance of infrastructure and constituting teams of officers to monitor the condition of equipment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack
The suspect, likely a teenager, also died after being shot b...