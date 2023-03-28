Check power thefts, work on reforms: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 27

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the summer season. The L-G suggested multi-pronged strategies to meet high electricity demand during the summer season and directed the authorities on integrating reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient.

Sinha issued directions for a dedicated enforcement wing for the detection of power thefts, wrong metering, taking up public complaints, unauthorised extensions in load and surprise checking.

“Smart meters must be saturated feeder-wise to protect consumer interests and quality standards. It will empower the consumers and help them conserve energy,” he said.

He also sought a report on steps taken to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) losses. He directed the department to fix the responsibility and draw up an action plan for reducing the losses within a specific time frame. The L-G emphasised on training and capacity-building of the PDD staff, online registration of new consumers, massive awareness drive, maintenance of infrastructure and constituting teams of officers to monitor the condition of equipment.