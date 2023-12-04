Collection of arms dropped via drones to invite treason charge

PTI

Jammu, December 3

Terming the drones being sent by Pakistan to drop arms, ammunition and drugs as a new challenge, DGP RR Swain on Sunday said steps were being taken to counter the menace by evolving a system of cooperation by locals.

The DGP was on a visit to Samba where he discussed with senior officials of the district, including SSP Benam Tosh, the challenge of drones and cross-border tunnels. He said the local associates of terrorist groups coming to pick money, drugs or arms and ammunition would be considered enemy of the nation.

“Severe action will be taken against such elements. We will book them under treason and terrorism charges,” said the DGP.

Drone-droppings have remained a major issue with the security and intelligence agencies in the recent past. Drugs, money and arms have been dropped several times onto the Indian side, specifically along the international border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

“In the recent past, tunnels were dug to push terrorists and weapons which was a challenge. Drone is another challenge. People have to play a role (in countering this challenge),” he said.

He said that during a meeting with Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the challenge of drone was discussed and it was emphasised that locals could be sensitised to inform the police in case they see or hear the drones approaching their village along border. “We want a system where locals inform the police about any drone activity so that action is immediately taken,” said the DGP.

He said that through a combination of intelligence, investigation, domination and cooperation of public, dropping arms or drugs would be made difficult for the enemy.

Referring to the increased terror violence in Rajouri and Poonch along the Line of Control, the DGP said that due to operational secrecy, he would not divulge the number of terrorists active in the region. He, however, said that even two terrorists could damage the peace.

He directly stated that Pakistan had been making attempts to disrupt the peace. “Locals have a major role to play against terrorist by cooperating with security forces. We have received multiple inputs about terrorists from locals in the recent past,” the DGP added.

“Even at places, the people have themselves caught hold of the terrorists,” Swain said, referring to arrest of dreaded terrorist Talib Hussain Shah of Rajouri and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama who were overpowered by the villagers of Tukson Dhok in Reasi in July last year and later handed over to the police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

