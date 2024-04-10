Congress welcomes DPAP leaders into party fold

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

Many Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leaders and workers from Rajouri, Doda and Jammu joined the Congress on Tuesday.

The leaders and workers who joined Congress included Rajinder Prasad Sharma, Noor Mohammad, Satveer Singh Manhas, Rishav Sharma, Randhir Singh Manhas, Vikrant Singh Manhas, Lakhan Manhas Sachin Sharma among others.

These leaders were welcomed into the party by J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, senior vice president Balwan Singh, and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikar Rasool Wani, said the Congress is an instrument of service to the people and has remained dedicated to the cause of serving the people. “The Congress Party is duty-bound to address the urges and aspirations of the people; in fact, it is the Congress Party alone that has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the common man. Congress has been a pioneer in implementing revolutionary programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas,” he said.

