 Delhi CM’s arrest ‘blot’ on democracy: National Conference targets Centre : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Delhi CM’s arrest ‘blot’ on democracy: National Conference targets Centre

Delhi CM’s arrest ‘blot’ on democracy: National Conference targets Centre

Delhi CM’s arrest ‘blot’ on democracy: National Conference targets Centre

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other NC leaders address the media in Srinagar on Friday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

A day after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam, former J&K Chief Minister and NC senior leader Omar Abdullah today extended his party’s support to Kejriwal and AAP.

Game of arrests began in J&K

We had warned all political parties to be cautious as the process of arrests and hollowing out democracy, which began in J&K, would not remain confined to J&K alone. What happened to us — being detained, arbitrarily arrested, and witnessing the erosion of democracy — can now be seen happening in different parts of the country today. Omar Abdullah, former CM

Omar took to X and wrote: “Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting Opposition CM arrested by a pliable Central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy.” He said his party stood with Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

Talking to the media, Omar said his party had nothing to do with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “We are here to defeat the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. We will defeat them with heavy margins,” Omar said. “Whatever we have to face we will face. We have faced in the past we will face it in the future,” he added.

“We have constantly fought against what the BJP did to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Unfortunately, those parties that supported the BJP at that time are today bearing the brunt of what the BJP did to us. At that time, we were detained. Those people who supported the BJP at that time, today they are detained. We always said what starts in Jammu and Kashmir has an impact in other parts of the country,” Omar said.

On August 5, 2019, when the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two states, thousands of people in Kashmir were detained. Among those thousands were three former Chief Ministers ?— Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

However, at that time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had supported the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two centrally-administered union territories, Kejriwal was the first to support it.

“We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” Kejriwal tweeted soon after the resolution was moved in August 2019.

Omar today extended his party’s support to him and his party on after his arrest. “We had warned all political parties to be cautious, as the process of arrests and hollowing out democracy, which began in J&K, would not remain confined to J&K alone. Its impact would extend to other parts of the country. What happened to us — being detained, arbitrarily arrested, and witnessing the erosion of democracy — can now be seen in different parts of the country today,” Omar said.

About the forging of alliances of different parties in Kashmir, Omar said it is not new that alliances are being formed against the National Conference. He referred to the 1977 elections when his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was ill, and various parties, including religious ones, had allied against the National Conference.

“They all united to defeat Sheikh sahab (Sheikh Abdullah) while he was sick. He initiated his campaign from his sickbed and won comfortably. This time, a similar situation is being created. Parties from Delhi are being urged to unite against the National Conference. We will confront this challenge as we have done in the past,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Democracy #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala