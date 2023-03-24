Dhangri attackers came from Pak: DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 23

Commenting on infiltration bids from Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control, DGP Dilbag Singh today said the terrorists, who were behind Dhangri killings, belonged to Pakistan.

“There have been some incidents of infiltration in Rajouri and Poonch. These are the same people who entered this side of the border and killed innocent people in Dhangri. Even as the infiltration has decreased, we are trying to eliminate it completely,” said the DGP.

He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelights of an event in Kathua district. The terror attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri occurred on January 1 and 2 in which seven members of the Hindu community were killed. The attackers are still at large.

“Some terrorists had also come from Baramulla and Kupwara before the snowfall. Most of them have been killed. Last year, a total of 56 terrorists from Pakistan were killed by security forces. Some militants are still active in J&K,” he said.

The DGP informed that the border grid was being further strengthened for which border police posts were coming up in different parts of the Union Territory.

The DGP said the police had also been working to end the menace of drug smuggling that had become a major concern besides terrorism.